Recruiting Dead Period Extended

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, The DI Council approved the Division I Football Oversight Committee's proposal to extend the recruiting dead period through May 31 due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coaches and recruits can still meet virtually, as they continue to wait to officially host prospects on campus.

