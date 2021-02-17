Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Recruiting Dead Period Extended

DI Council extends dead period through May 31
Author:
Publish date:

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, The DI Council approved the Division I Football Oversight Committee's proposal to extend the recruiting dead period through May 31 due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coaches and recruits can still meet virtually, as they continue to wait to officially host prospects on campus. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter: Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon’s Corner Ep. 16: The Meaning of Brotherhood

WVU Football
Football

Recruiting Dead Period Extended

WVU Womens Soccer

WVU Women's Soccer Releases Spring Schedule

Mazey
Baseball

Predicting WVU Baseball's 2021 Record

Jackson Wolf
Baseball

Wolf Earns Preseason NCBWA All-American Honors

Neal Brown
Football

WVU Football Transfer Targets

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jermaine Haley (10) shoots while guarded by Boston University Terriers forward Max Mahoney (51) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Jermaine Haley Earns a Spot on the Canadian National Team

USATSI_12543271_168388579_lowres
Football

"Things are Heating Up" Between WVU and Michigan Linebacker Transfer