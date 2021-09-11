Remembering WVU's Own Chris Gray on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

On September 11, 2001, the world as we know it changed and for the West Virginia football program, they lost one of their own.

It was a day that most of us can remember to a tee. Most of us know exactly where we were or what we were doing. Nothing would ever be the same again.

Chris Gray was a quarterback for the Mountaineers from 1987-91. On that dreaded day, he was amongst those who perished when the World Trade Center collapsed.

While at WVU, Gray was a well-liked player. He spent most of his tenure as a backup but got playing time during his freshman and senior seasons. After graduation, the Manalapan, New Jersey native had a free agent tryout with the Miami Dolphins. Then he went to work for the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald on the 101st through 105th floors of One World Trade Center in Manhattan. On that tragic day, Gray went to work like any other day. At 8:46 am, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The North Tower burned for 102 minutes before collapsing at 10:28 a.m. because of structural failure.

With most of the Cantor Fitzgerald employees, Gray was unable to make it out. Now, 20 years later, Mountaineer nation commemorates Gray and everyone else who lost their lives on that fateful day.