REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Staff

West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart is leaving the organization to join the staff at West Virginia University after five seasons in Pittsburgh.

Stewart wrapped up his second season as Pittsburgh's assistant wide receivers coach, after previously serving two seasons as a coaching assistant.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receivers coach Blaine Stewart warms up players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

In 2020, the Morgantown native assisted a wide receiver's room that included rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool, who led all rookies in touchdown catches (9) and finished second among all rookies in total touchdowns (11). His responsibilities include game preparation, video analysis and scouting of opponents.

As a coaching assistant for two seasons (2018-19), Stewart handled the daily operations for the offense and special teams units.

Stewart played wide receiver at the University of Charleston (W. Va.) in 2016 and 2017, after beginning his collegiate career at James Madison University (2013-15). He received a bachelor's in sport and recreation management from James Madison.

Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ; USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Bill Stewart, right, and his son Blaine Stewart celebrate after the 48-28 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Stewart is the son of former WVU head coach Bill Stewart, who led the Mountaineers to one of its greatest post season wins in program history with a win over Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, which featured his pregame speech captioned "Leave No Doubt" that has captivated college football fans for over a decade. 

