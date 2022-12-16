REPORT: Graham Harrell to Leave WVU

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Purdue University is set to hire West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell for the same position.

Harrell was brought to WVU last offseason to revitalize a Mountaineer offense that was routinely in the bottom half of the conference in nearly every offensive category since head coach Neal Brown took over in Morgantown.

Harrell spent one season at WVU, and the Mountaineers averaged just over five more points this season than last season.

