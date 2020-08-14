REPORT: OVC to Allow Non-Conference Games, WVU/EKU Still On

Wednesday morning, the Big 12 Conference unveiled its revised football schedule for the upcoming season as the league plans to "move forward" with playing the season in the fall.

Several FCS conferences have made the decision to cancel football for the fall and on Friday, the Ohio Valley Conference met to make their decision on whether to play or not. In the most strange outcome of the meeting, the OVC presidents voted to allow their schools to play four non-conference games in the fall and play seven games later in the spring, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Although it may not be the most ideal approach, this decision may give other conferences the willingness to push forward with an extremely condensed fall season like the OVC is planning to do. This is good news for West Virginia as their season opener is slated for September 12th against Eastern Kentucky, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

As of today, the Big 12, ACC, and SEC are still hoping to play in the fall, but that can change at any minute. A spring season seems impossible and doesn't make much sense in terms of player safety by playing two seasons within an eight month span.

