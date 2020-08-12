MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Opens Conference Play with Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference released its revised 2020 football schedule Wednesday morning. Competition begins the last weekend of September on Saturday the 26th with West Virginia meeting Oklahoma State in Stillwater, OK for the Mountaineers conference opener.

West Virginia 2020 Football Schedule

9/26 @ Oklahoma State

10/3 Baylor

10/10 Bye

10/17 Kansas

10/24 Texas Tech

10/31 Kansas State

11/7 @ Texas

11/14 TCU

11/21 Bye

11/28 Oklahoma

12/5 @ Iowa State

West Virginia is scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky on September 12th, but no official announcement on whether the game will resume has been issued. 

