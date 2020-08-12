West Virginia Opens Conference Play with Oklahoma State
Christopher Hall
The Big 12 Conference released its revised 2020 football schedule Wednesday morning. Competition begins the last weekend of September on Saturday the 26th with West Virginia meeting Oklahoma State in Stillwater, OK for the Mountaineers conference opener.
West Virginia 2020 Football Schedule
9/26 @ Oklahoma State
10/3 Baylor
10/10 Bye
10/17 Kansas
10/24 Texas Tech
10/31 Kansas State
11/7 @ Texas
11/14 TCU
11/21 Bye
11/28 Oklahoma
12/5 @ Iowa State
West Virginia is scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky on September 12th, but no official announcement on whether the game will resume has been issued.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly