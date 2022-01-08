REPORT: Trickett Departing WVU to Become Offensive Coordinator

On Saturday, Mike Casazza and Will Turner of 247Sports reported that the University of South Florida is expected to hire West Virginia Univerisity tight ends/inside receivers coach Travis Trickett as the offensive coordinator for the Bulls.

Trickett spent the last three seasons in Morgantown, coming into the program with newly hired head coach Neal Brown.

His coaching path started at WVU as a student assistant in 2003 before graduating from WVU in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. Then, he served under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2008 as a graduate assistant prior to picking up his master's degree in sports administration at FSU in 2009 while serving as a graduate assistant until 2010.

Trickett went to Samford in 2011 as the tight ends and inside receivers coach, then was promoted to offensive coordinator the following season and acquired the same role at Florida Atlantic in 2016 and Georgia State the next two seasons before coming to Morgantown.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly