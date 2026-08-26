Rich Rodriguez Jokes About Calling Mike McCarthy for NFL Players Returning to College

Just when you think college sports couldn't possibly get any more chaotic and ridiculous, some new thing pops up. Right now, there are several NFL players who are interested in returning to college for a fifth year if they get cut by their teams; some of them have already begun that process.

These aren't big-time names, of course. These are fringe roster guys who may or may not make a team's 53-man roster and who think going back to school could improve their stock and also land a bigger paycheck. It doesn't matter if it's an undrafted free agent who got cut; that player shouldn't be able to come back to school. WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez agrees.

"We’re still discussing it, and it has to come from the student body," he said when asked about possible additions to the roster. "Well, I don’t know if it does or not. I don’t know what’s going on in college football now. You can come from the Steelers. I like Coach Mike. Maybe I’ll have to give Coach McCarthy a call and say, ‘Hey, can you give me a heads up on anybody that might be coming back?”

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy looks on from the sidelines against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez was very obviously joking and has no plans to add an NFL guy to the roster. He made it very clear that he is strongly against players returning from the league.

“I see it from a school’s standpoint of, 'Oh, I can address a need right now,’ especially if it’s a guy that played for you last year. But I think it’s all crazy. You think a guy could sign a professional contract, and he gets cut or doesn’t get what he wants to get, and he goes back and plays (in college). I mean, what are we doing here? It kind of boggles the mind. And then, I think you have to take control conference by conference. It sounds like the Big Ten made a statement that we’re not going to do that. I thought the SEC had something already in place that you couldn’t go interconference-wise, but they got a TRO to override that. I don’t know what the legality of it is, but I think all the conferences should say you can’t do it.

"Like, doesn’t the conference dictate if a guy has a targeting, he has to sit out? Or they make some sort of rule, and if there’s a guy that violates some kind of thing, the conference can make you sit out a game or a half a game. Well, I think a conference can make a rule that, ‘Hey, in our conference you’re not allowed to do that.’ I don’t know if that’ll stand up in court. I don’t know the legalities of it, but it’s crazy that rosters…that you’d be adding now. There’s guys that are playing right now and getting paid by the NFL that might be playing in college football in a week and a half. Are you kidding me?"

With all due respect to the individuals hoping to come back to school, the NCAA and/or conferences need to make sure that doesn't happen. Once you allow that to take place, then you're really opening the door for even more craziness to ensue.