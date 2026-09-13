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Rich Rodriguez Responds to Noel Devine's Arrest

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez releases a statement following the arrest of Assistant Running Backs Coach Noel Devine
Christopher Hall|
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez released a statement after former WVU running back and current assistant running backs coach Noel Devine was arrested over the weekend and charged with strangulation, according to multiple reports.

“Upon receiving information of the arrest, I have immediately and indefinitely put Noel Devine on leave from the Mountaineer football coaching staff,” Rodriguez stated. “Any future decision on his status will be determined after more information becomes available.”

Devine returned to WVU with Rodriguez in 2025.

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Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

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