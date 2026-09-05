Michael Hawkins Jr.: 'Getting a win today was just a great feeling'

The West Virginia offensive had explosive first half to take a 24-0 lead at the break before holding on for the 31-24 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Junior quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. threw for 132 yards and a touchdown on an efficient 11-14 passing, while rushing for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Hawkins met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the season opening win.

His thoughts on the earning the starting job and winning the game

“It was great just being able to get back on the field and be out there with my guys and just us playing together. It just was a good feeling for me. it's been a long time. So, just getting going and getting a win today was just a great feeling for not just myself, but my team.”

Evaluating his performance

“I felt efficient out there. I felt pretty confident throwing the ball. The run game was pretty good. We just have to eliminate some penalties we had. So, I think it was a good start to our season.”

Any nerves before the game since it was his first start since 2024?

“If I'm being honest, I wasn't as nervous just because I've been in it. “ I always had butterflies going before a game, but I felt pretty confident going out there with my guys.”

Competing with sophomore Scottie Fox in the offseason

“It was great. Just coming in, learning the guys in the room and just building a relationship with those guys. Just being on the field was great.

“Having (quarterbacks) coach Rhett (Rodriguez) and (assistant quarterbacks) coach Pat White guide us in the right direction and us all learning from each other was just a good situation.”

Success in the running game, the team rushing for 281 yards

“Just being physical up front. You got to win the trenches - that's the main part. and then the play design with the coaches - just reading our keys and getting our guys moving forward.

Scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run

“It was great. Like, it's been a while, so just getting in the end zone was a great feeling, and, you know, celebrating with my teammates. They're the ones that made it happen, blocking up front.”

How important in the next 48 hours looking at film?

“It's very important. Sunday's a big day for us - just eliminating those mistakes, watching it on tape, and seeing what we could do better. So, it's a big deal. Probably watch some tape tonight and get ready for UT Martin.”