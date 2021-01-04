Sam Ehlinger Enters the 2021 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger forgoes his free year of eligibility and enters the 2021 NFL Draft.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger announced in a video placed on his social media accounts that he will be entering the 2021 NFL draft, forgoing his free year of eligibility.

Ehlinger had a career record of 27-16 as a starter, including a 3-1 record versus the West Virginia Mountaineers. He threw for 11,436 yards and 96 touchdowns during his time at Texas, with both marks ranking him second in Texas football history, also rushing for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

Jay Janner-USA TODAY Sports

Ehlingher averaged 221.3 yards passing against the Mountaineers with a 58.8% completion percentage and threw a total of nine touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly