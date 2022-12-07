Skip to main content

Sam James Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

West Virginia receiver Sam James announces his future intentions

On Wednesday, West Virginia University receiver Sam James declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

James brought in 46 receptions for a team-leading and a career-best 745 yards and six touchdowns last season. 

The Richmond Hill, Georgia, native will finish in career at WVU fifth in receptions with 190, his 2,231 career receiving yards places him eighth in program, and his 15 career touchdown receptions ranks 15th. 

