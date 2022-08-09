Sam James is Playing at a 'Different Speed'

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia receiver Sam James took centerstage early in the 2019 season. In his third game as a redshirt sophomore, James led the team with nine receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, vaulting to the number one receiver. He surpassed the mark in the second week of November, setting a career-high 223 receiving yards on a career-high 14 receptions, both WVU freshman records and ranks fourth in the NCAA. He ended the season with a team-leading 69 receptions for 677 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 14, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into a pivotal offseason, the world was shut down due to the COVIDD-19 pandemic, and naturally with the world shutting down, so were team activities. Players from around the country were finding ways to stay sharp while awaiting news the season would resume. Fortunately for many, the season began, albeit an abbreviated one but the young Mountaineers struggled with the lack of an offseason and so did Sam James.

Drops were an issue among the receiving corps, highlighted by Sam James and he lost the role as the ‘go to’ receiver. His production dropped by over half, bringing in 31 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

James bounced back last season, although he didn’t match his redshirt freshman season, but it was a more confident Sam James on the field, and he began showing consistency. The Richmond Hill, Georgia native had five games with five receptions, four of those game accumulating 60 yards or more.

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

In the spring, James was featured more in the offense with newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell taking the reins, even receiving a pass for a touchdown down the seams from quarterback Will Crowder.

On Monday, receivers coach Tony Washington stated James is the guy coming everyday making plays and playing fast.

“He always seems to pop up on the film,” said Washington. “You go out there and you know he had a good day, and you watch the film, and you realize that right now, he’s kind of playing at a different speed than he even was in the spring, so it’s been really good to see.”

Washington attributes James’ stellar play in the early portion of fall camp to confidence.

“I think when guys are confident, they know what to do, that’s when they play their fastest and right now, he’s confident and it’s allowing him to play at a different speed.”

West Virginia receiver Sam James participating in team drills during fall camp. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Washington has noticed a difference in James’ confidence from spring, noting “it’s night and day.”

“He was always confident but right now, he’s confident and he knows,” said Washington. "That’s kind of the thing where guys who are confident, but they don’t know what they’re doing. It’s not the same as when you know what you’re doing and being confident."

"Obviously with a new offensive coordinator, new wide receiver coach, and a new playbook, they’re going to be some things that he had to learn but he’s done a phenomenal job learning it and now he’s playing with confidence," continued Washington. "He’s using the techniques in what I think he should do, and we’re seeing the things the same way, now he’s playing at a high level.”

