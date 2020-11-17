Scenarios for West Virginia to Reach Big 12 Championship Game

Sitting at 4-3 and sixth in the Big 12 Conference standings, the West Virginia Mountaineers, are still in play for a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship game. Of course, with only two games remaining, they will need a little bit of help. Assuming they get wins over Oklahoma, a program they have not beaten since joining the Big 12, and at Iowa State in their final two games of the season.

The Mountaineers are on a bye this week, and being that West Virginia's next opponent will be Oklahoma, a lot of focus will lean towards the Bedlam series, Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State, at 7:30 on ABC. Oklahoma owns this series 81-18-7 and has won 15 out of the last 17 games, including the previous five.

If Oklahoma State were to lose, they would need a Texas, Oklahoma, or Iowa State loss to get back in the title game. In contrast, Oklahoma will still need a Kansas State loss or two losses from Iowa State for a chance to capture its sixth straight conference championship.

For West Virginia, the big game that can determine whether the Mountaineers will continue to have a shot is this Saturday in the game between Kansas State and Iowa State at 4:00 pm EST on FOX. Ideally, and the most likely to happen is West Virginia needs Kansas State to win, then Baylor hands Kansas State a loss the following week.

However, Texas still has a two-game advantage on the Mountaineers, and they will need the Longhorns to lose two out of their final three games. Texas goes to Kansas this weekend and then hosts Iowa State before traveling to Kansas State in their season finale.

Then, the most unlikely scenario, Oklahoma State, could entirely fall apart if they lost this weekend to Oklahoma and drop two of their final three games. In other words, complete chaos.

Yes, it all sounds far-fetched, but in 2020, where the unexpected has become expected, why the hell not?

Remaining Big 12 Conference Schedule's of Interest

Iowa State

11/21 Kansas State 4:00 Fox

11/28 @ Texas Noon

12/5 West Virginia

Kansas State

11/21 @ Iowa State 4:00 Fox

11/28 @ Baylor

12/5 Texas

Texas

11/21 @ Kansas

11/28 Iowa state Noon

12/5 @ Kansas State

Oklahoma

11/21 at Oklahoma State 7:30 ABC

11/28 @ West Virginia

12/5 Baylor

Oklahoma State

11/21 Oklahoma 7:30 ABC

11/28 Texas Tech

12/5 @ TCU

12/12 @ Baylor

West Virginia

11/28 Oklahoma

12/5 @ Iowa State

