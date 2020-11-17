SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Scenarios for West Virginia to Reach Big 12 Championship Game

Christopher Hall

Sitting at 4-3 and sixth in the Big 12 Conference standings, the West Virginia Mountaineers, are still in play for a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship game. Of course, with only two games remaining, they will need a little bit of help. Assuming they get wins over Oklahoma, a program they have not beaten since joining the Big 12, and at Iowa State in their final two games of the season.

The Mountaineers are on a bye this week, and being that West Virginia's next opponent will be Oklahoma, a lot of focus will lean towards the Bedlam series, Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State, at 7:30 on ABC. Oklahoma owns this series 81-18-7 and has won 15 out of the last 17 games, including the previous five.

If Oklahoma State were to lose, they would need a Texas, Oklahoma, or Iowa State loss to get back in the title game. In contrast, Oklahoma will still need a Kansas State loss or two losses from Iowa State for a chance to capture its sixth straight conference championship.

For West Virginia, the big game that can determine whether the Mountaineers will continue to have a shot is this Saturday in the game between Kansas State and Iowa State at 4:00 pm EST on FOX. Ideally, and the most likely to happen is West Virginia needs Kansas State to win, then Baylor hands Kansas State a loss the following week.

However, Texas still has a two-game advantage on the Mountaineers, and they will need the Longhorns to lose two out of their final three games. Texas goes to Kansas this weekend and then hosts Iowa State before traveling to Kansas State in their season finale.

Then, the most unlikely scenario, Oklahoma State, could entirely fall apart if they lost this weekend to Oklahoma and drop two of their final three games. In other words, complete chaos.

Yes, it all sounds far-fetched, but in 2020, where the unexpected has become expected, why the hell not?

Remaining Big 12 Conference Schedule's of Interest

Iowa State

11/21 Kansas State 4:00 Fox

11/28 @ Texas Noon

12/5 West Virginia

Kansas State

11/21 @ Iowa State 4:00 Fox

11/28 @ Baylor

12/5 Texas

Texas

11/21 @ Kansas

11/28 Iowa state Noon

12/5 @ Kansas State

Oklahoma

11/21 at Oklahoma State 7:30 ABC

11/28 @ West Virginia

12/5 Baylor

Oklahoma State

11/21 Oklahoma 7:30 ABC

11/28 Texas Tech

12/5 @ TCU

12/12 @ Baylor

West Virginia

11/28 Oklahoma

12/5 @ Iowa State

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

We take a look at former WVU greats in week 10 of the NFL

Christopher Hall

T.J. Simmons Named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia WR T.J. Simmons balled out on Saturday vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offensive Tackle to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Tough news for the promising young tackle

Schuyler Callihan

Tykee Smith Named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week

The Mountaineer safety put on a show this past Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

WVU LB Tony Fields II on Pace to Win the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year

The Arizona transfer has been lights out this season for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

These three Mountaineers played at a high level on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs TCU

Grading how the Mountaineer defense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Offense vs TCU

Grading how the West Virginia offense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Top Offensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

West Virginia got a lot of production from these three players

Schuyler Callihan

McKneely Places West Virginia in His Top 8

Top in-state high school basketball prospect puts Mountaineers in his top eight

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP