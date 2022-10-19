Schoonover Nominated as a Finalist for the Armed Forced Merit Award

On Tuesday, West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover was selected as a finalist for the Armed Forces Merit Award which is presented annually to honor an individual and/or a group with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.

Schoonover served in U.S. Army from 2017-20. A combat veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and was a member of the 4-25th Infantry Brigade and 3-509th Airborne Infantry Battalion

The Moorefield, West Virginia, native transferred to WVU in the fall of 2021 from Glenville State. He did not see any action last season but saw the field against Towson in week three of this season.

The Armed Forces Merit Award recipient is selected by a panel of individuals from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and officially announced each Veterans Day.

