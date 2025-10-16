Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF
West Virginia and UCF has started 0-3 in Big 12 action, although the Knights have been competitive in the three games. After an injury-filled first half of the season, West Virginia got a much-needed bye week to regroup.
Here are our predictions.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 26, UCF 24
This is a great spot situationally for the Mountaineers, and with there being so few winnable games remaining on the schedule, I expect we'll see a fired-up WVU team that's hungry to get one back in the win column.
UCF is dealing with some quarterback trouble of its own, with Tayven Jackson being a bit banged up, and while he likely gets the start, I think Cam Fancher is the quarterback that would give West Virginia more trouble.
The Mountaineers have certainly had issues moving the ball and scoring it consistently, but UCF is in the same boat. They haven't scored more than 20 points in a league game this season.
The key in this one is for West Virginia to prevent UCF from having a balanced attack. In the three games UCF has lost this season, they've rushed for 190 yards or more. In their two wins vs. FBS teams, they rushed for 108 and 143.
I'll go with WVU, leaving Orlando with a win and Khalil Wilkins taking another step toward becoming the guy.
Christopher Hall: UCF 30, West Virginia 23
Quarterback Khalil Wilkins made his first career start in the Mountaineers’ last outing against BYU, and despite WVU trailing by multiple possessions after the first quarter, a struggling offense leaned on the redshirt freshman in the running game, and it appeared they found some footing and in the passing game once trailing late.
The West Virginia defense has yet to hold a Big 12 opponent scoreless in any quarter of action and is dead last in the league in points allowed at 42.3 ppg.
UCF had an opportunity to capture its first Big 12 win in the conference home opener against Kansas after holding a 20-14 lead at halftime. However, the Knights were limited to five first downs and were held scoreless in the second half to fall 27-20.
Quarterback Tayven Jackson left the game against Kansas with a shoulder injury and was out last week in the 20-11 loss at Cincinnati.UCF head coach Scott Frost stated Jackson and Cam Fancher are available against the Mountaineers, and whoever has the hot hand at practice this week will get the start.
The Knights have struggled on third down, converting a mere 29.8% in the league losses, while the WVU defense cannot get off the field, allowing a 43.5% conversion rate. On the flipside, UCF is holding opponents to 32.4% while West Virginia converts 31.8% of third downs. While I am intrigued by what Wilkins can bring to this offense after a bye week, there’s not enough confidence to favor the Mountaineers against the Knights, although I expect a competitive game until the end. UCF wins 30-23.