Scottie Young Eligible for Liberty Bowl

West Virginia safety Scottie Young announced via Twitter that he has received eligibility from the NCAA to play in the Mountaineers' upcoming game in the Liberty Bowl on December 31 at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN.

"The NCAA has given me the opportunity to play in our bowl game. I would like to say thank you to coach Addae and Coach Brown and the rest of the amazing staff for believing in me and providing me with this opportunity as well. It has been over 365 days since I last play and can't wait to get back out there to finish the year strong and send our seniors off the right way. #TrustTheClimb"

Young transferred from Arizona in August after wrapping up his third season as a starter for the Wildcats and was third on the team in tackles in 2019 with 66 along with 2.5 tackles for a loss and an interception.

