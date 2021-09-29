Sean Mahone Named a Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

West Virginia safety Sean Mahone's performance on and off the field gains national recognition

On Wednesday, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced West Virginia Mountaineer safety Sean Mahone as one of 176 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which the National Football Foundation annually bestows to the nation's top football scholar-athlete.

Mahone is second on the team with 29 tackles while maintaining a 3.6 GPA in Management Information Systems.

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Eric Hommel (18) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The redshirt senior is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member. Last season, Mahone earned All-Big 12 Second Team by Pro Football Focus after tallying 54 tackles, 20 solos, including two tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Additionally, he was an NFF Foundation Scholar-Athlete Semifinalist.

The Liberty Township, OH, native has recorded 172 career tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Mahone and the Mountaineers will be back in action Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 and televised on ESPN2.

