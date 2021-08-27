Sean Mahone Nominated for the Campbell Trophy

West Virginia safety Sean Mahone recognized for his on and off the field achievements

On Friday, West Virginia safety Sean Mahone was nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.

In 2019, Sean Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup on 12 starts from the cat-safety position.

The four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was the Mountaineers' fifth-leading tackler last season with 54 stops (34 solo) tackles and two tackles for loss.

Mahone posted a 3.6 grade point average while earning his bachelor's degree in management information systems. He finished his master's of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.

The senior safety was named Academic All-America second-team presented by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) as announced today by the organization in July.

Nominees must be:

· A senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility

· Have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale

· Have outstanding football ability as a first team player

· Have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

The trophy was named in honor of the late William V. Campbell, the former chairman of Intuit, former player and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal, The William V. Campbell Trophy has become the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

