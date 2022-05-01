Skip to main content

Sean Mahone Signs as UDFA With AFC South Team

West Virginia safety Sean Mahone gets his shot in the NFL

West Virginia safety Sean Mahone signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as undrafted free agent according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Sean Mahone arrived in Morgantown in 2016. After redshirting his freshman season, he made an immediate impact in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big 12 First team for five consecutive seasons, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a William Campbell Trophy Finalist.

His work in the classroom began to match his play on the field the last two seasons, earning All-Big 12 Second team by Pro Football Focus in 2020 and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year at CAT safety.

The Liberty Township, Ohio native finished his Mountaineer career with 220 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and eight pass deflections.

