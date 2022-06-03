Skip to main content

Sign up for the 2022 WVU Football Ladies Huddle

You can register now for the 2022 WVU Football Ladies Huddle

Morgantown, WV - The Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC), along with the West Virginia University football team, will host the 2022 Ladies Huddle, presented by Civil & Environmental Consultants, on Thursday, July 28, at 5 p.m.

Participants will enjoy a cocktail and shopping hour, a facility tour of the newly renovated Puskar Center, on-field activities, photo opportunities, dinner and program featuring WVU football coach Neal Brown.

Each guest will also receive a participant bag, including an official Ladies Huddle t-shirt and other WVU goodies. Be sure to check out the Ladies Huddle silent auction from Friday, July 15, through Thursday, July 28, by downloading the Livesource app.

WVU Ladies Huddle. Neal and Brooke Brown

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown and his wife Brooke address the participants of the WVU Ladies Huddle. 

Registration will cost $150, and participants must be at least 21 years of age. If you cannot make the event, please consider the "Just the Swag" option for $75 to receive your items by mail. Register online at WVUMAC.COM/EVENTS or by calling the Mountaineer Athletic Club at 1-800-433-2072.

Become a member of Women Supporting Athletics (WSA)! The WVU Women Supporting Athletics fund was created to help connect women who have a strong passion for WVU Athletics. WSA members receive complimentary admission to the WVU Football Ladies Huddle event and are invited to member-only events throughout the year. Learn more about WSA and become a member at give.wvu.edu/WSA.

