Six True Freshmen in Line to See the Field This Fall for WVU

The transfer portal has allowed teams to go out and sign veteran players to patch up a position of need so that coaches don't have to count on young guys before they're ready, especially true freshmen.

As we've seen throughout the first three years of Neal Brown's time in West Virginia, he won't shy away from playing a true freshman if he believes that player is able to handle the physical and mental strain. That won't be any different in 2022, despite the additions of several transfers and JUCO transfers on both sides of the ball.

"C.J. Donaldson has proven that he's ready to go. He's got the body for it. We'll continue to prep him this week," said Brown. "Defensively, Asani Redwood. I really like the kid's ability. I think that's a guy that, man, he's going to make a bunch of plays here this year and moving forward. Jacolby Spells. Raleigh Collins, I think is a guy that's going to make an impact on special teams."

Donaldson is a guy that kind of popped onto the scene out of nowhere. He originally came to WVU as a tight end, but they quickly saw the versatility he offers and has really morphed into a do-it-all Swiss Army knife that will see time at running back and wide receiver in addition to some reps at tight end. Brown attributes his immediate success to a strong senior season, finishing with 1,164 yards on 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

"Right now, we don't want to overload him and teach him everything, but he'd be a kid that we'd love to play at running back and hybrid, be able to flex out wide," running backs coach Chad Scott said. "Kids like that are hard to find and we got one in him. He's game ready right now, physically."

Another receiving threat that could crack the two-deep at some point this season is Jarel Williams. The 6'2", 198-pounder from Saraland, Alabama is someone that provides some positional flexibility, being able to line up outside and in the slot.

"Obviously he's a young player, he's still learning," said wide receivers coach Tony Washington. "He has the ability to be a combo guy too outside and inside. He's a smart kid. The biggest thing is he's got to be a little more physical and do some things but he's learning and understanding."

Redwood hasn't played football for all that long as he just picked up the sport during his time at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Despite the lack of experience, he's grown into a legitimate pass rusher at a very young age. He was named MaxPreps All-American, All-State first-team, and a 2021 All-Regional 8-AAAAAAA Defensive performer while setting the single-season sacks record with 17 as a senior.

Spells is a versatile secondary defender and will have the ability to play corner on the outside, drop back as a safety if needed, and can cover the slot against bigger receivers. Last July, he was named a Top 15 nickel DB prospect by SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.

"Spells brings a lot to the table for a prospect who relatively recently switched from wide receiver to defensive back. One wouldn't know it based on his 2020 tape, as he made plays at every level for one of America's top defenses and state champions. Spells is a smooth athlete in coverage with easy twitch and verified long speed, but it translates to short-area explosion he uses at the catch point and as a tackler. Despite inexperience at the position, he was asked to move around some in 2020 and excelled on the island as well as inside against prime competition. His will only polish up with more reps and he has some room to fill out his frame as well."

Then on special teams, Aussie punter Oliver Straw is fighting for the starting job with redshirt junior Kolton McGhee.

