WVU Commit Jacolby Spells Named a Top 15 Nickel DB on SI All-American

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Earlier this month, West Virginia snagged a big-time recruit away right out of Miami's backyard in 2022 defensive back Jacolby Spells of American Heritage HS. Spells chose the Mountaineers over finalists Miami, Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia, Arizona State, and several others.

Just how big of a win was it for Neal Brown and his staff to land Spells? Well, according to our recruiting service at Sports Illustrated, SI All-American, Spells is rated as the 9th-best nickel defensive back in the country.

Here's a little analysis on Spells from SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr.

"Another Floridian to highlight, Spells brings a lot to the table for a prospect who relatively recently switched from wide receiver to defensive back. One wouldn't know it based on his 2020 tape, as he made plays at every level for one of America's top defenses and state champions. Spells is a smooth athlete in coverage with easy twitch and verified long speed, but it translates to short-area explosion he uses at the catch point and as a tackler. Despite inexperience at the position, he was asked to move around some in 2020 and excelled on the island as well as inside against prime competition. The future Mountaineer's game will only polish up with more reps and he has some room to fill out his frame as well."

The SI99 rankings will be released during the first week of August which ranks the top 99 players in the country.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Neal Brown: 'We Have Momentum in Recruiting'

WVU Commit Named Gatorade MVP at FBU Top Gun Showcase

2022 WR Shawn Miller Sets Decision Date

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.