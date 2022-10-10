Smith Tosses Three Touchdowns in New Orleans

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith went 16-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) chases after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Smith tossed two of his touchdowns in the first half, and notched the first one on the Seahawks' opening possession of the game.

Looking at third and five at midfield, Geno took the snap from the gun, surveyed the field, stepped up in the pocket, drifted left and flicked the ball 28-yards down the field to DK Metcalf for the 50-yard touchdown as the Seahawks grabbed their first lead 7-3.

Smith worked his magic with seven seconds remaining in the first half when he connected with Tyler Locket over the middle from 35 yards out for a dime and the touchdown to give Seattle a 19-17 lead at the break.

Seattle fell behind 31-19 before Smith again found Lockett with another perfect pass over the middle in the endzone for the 40-yard touchdown to get the Seahawks within six.

Seattle grabbed a 32-31 advantage after Kenneth Walker III broke off a 69-yard run with 6:54 left in the game but Seahawks defense could not keep the Saints out of the endzone as Seattle fell 38-32.

Smith's three touchdowns on the day ties a career-high and was the third of his career.

His first three touchdown game came during his rookie season (2013) in just his fifth game with the New York Jets in a 30-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and in year two versus the Miami Dolphins to go with a career-high 358-yards for a 37-24 victory.

