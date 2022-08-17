Sports Illustrated 2022 Preseason Top 25

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated released its 2022 Preseason rankings featuring Alabama at number one followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Utah to round out the top five.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Th Big 12 Conference did not fare as well with SI as the conference did in the AP and coaches Poll with three teams within the top 15 then, add Texas in the top 25 of the coaches poll. Oklahoma still remains the highest ranked Big 12 team at No. 10, a notch lower than the coaches and the AP Poll. Oklahoma State is next at 13 then Baylor, who is ranked 10th in both polls, comes in at No. 18.

West Virginia opponent and rival in the season opener, the Pitt Panthers, did not fall in SI's Top 25, a team ranked 17th in the AP poll and 16th in the coaches poll.

SI Preseason Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Michigan

5. Utah

6. Notre Dame

7. Clemson

8. Texas A&M

9. USC

10. Oklahoma

11. North Carolina State

12. Michigan State

13. Oklahoma State

14. Miami

15. Oregon

16. Iowa

17. Houston

18. Baylor

19. Cincinnati

20. Wake Forest

21. BYU

22. Kentucky

23. UCLA

24. Tennessee

25. Purdue

