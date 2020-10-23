SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 8

Schuyler Callihan

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia 38, Kansas 17

The score doesn't tell the true story. West Virginia flat out dominated the Jayhawks in the 2nd half, but Pooka Williams ran a kickoff back to the house to dress things up a little nicer on the Kansas side. That said, the Mountaineers played poorly in the the first half and fell behind 10-0 early on. Once the Mountaineer offense got going, it was all but over. West Virginia running back Leddie Brown ran for 195 yards and a touchdown, while the defense held Kansas to just 17 yards on 23 snaps in the 2nd half. Following last week's performance, West Virginia now sits at No. 1 in the nation in total defense.

The rest of the Big 12 sat idle last week, but this week is scheduled to be a full slate barring any COVID related situations popping up last minute.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma State

2. Iowa State

3. Kansas State

4. Oklahoma

5. TCU

6. West Virginia

7. Texas

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops This Saturday at Texas Tech

The West Virginia coaching staff stands by receiver Sam James after a tough first half against Kansas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

OFFICIAL: 2021 DL Jamarius Dinkins Makes Decision

The 2021 defensive lineman is now off the board

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are slight favorites this week, but will they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Picked 5th in Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

The West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball team picked 5th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Christopher Hall

Two Mountaineers Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Two Members of the West Virginia Women's Basketball team earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

Jeffery Pooler Jr.'s Transformation Into a Highly Productive Player

The Mountaineer defensive lineman is making his senior season count in a big way

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Texas Tech Offense

Three Red Raiders that will be a key focus for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Among the 5 Dark-Horse Candidates to Reach Final Four

Are the Mountaineers Final Four bound?

Schuyler Callihan

by

LiamBow

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 6: You Pay for Success

Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon is back with a new episode

Schuyler Callihan

Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells: "They're a Good Team, a Real Good Team"

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells likes what he see's out of 3-1 West Virginia

Christopher Hall