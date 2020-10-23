Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 8

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia 38, Kansas 17

The score doesn't tell the true story. West Virginia flat out dominated the Jayhawks in the 2nd half, but Pooka Williams ran a kickoff back to the house to dress things up a little nicer on the Kansas side. That said, the Mountaineers played poorly in the the first half and fell behind 10-0 early on. Once the Mountaineer offense got going, it was all but over. West Virginia running back Leddie Brown ran for 195 yards and a touchdown, while the defense held Kansas to just 17 yards on 23 snaps in the 2nd half. Following last week's performance, West Virginia now sits at No. 1 in the nation in total defense.

The rest of the Big 12 sat idle last week, but this week is scheduled to be a full slate barring any COVID related situations popping up last minute.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma State

2. Iowa State

3. Kansas State

4. Oklahoma

5. TCU

6. West Virginia

7. Texas

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

