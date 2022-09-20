Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Looking at the matchup on paper, WVU should be favored by 4-4.5. Yes, it's going to be an electric atmosphere but I don't believe that will rattle the Mountaineers after having played in the Backyard Brawl in the season opener. Virginia Tech is a young team with a new coaching staff that's still trying to find its way. The Mountaineers win a close one and cover.

Over/Under: 52

1-star play on the over: We're perfect on totals so far through three weeks, but I've got to admit, I'm not all that confident in this week's number. I'm going to lean to the under despite West Virginia having a high-powered offense and a vulnerable defense. This seems like a game where Virginia Tech will want to control the clock, understanding they don't stand much of a chance if they get into a track meet. Expect a rocky night for both offenses.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-1 (66%)

O/U: 3-0 (100%)

Overall: 5-1 (83%)

