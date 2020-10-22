Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech
Schuyler Callihan
Each Wednesday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: WVU -3
2 Star play on WVU covering: West Virginia is playing at a high level defensively and we saw the struggles that Texas Tech had on offense against Iowa State, who also has a pretty good defense. The Red Raiders are making a change at quarterback going with Henry Colombi, but I'm not sure how much it's going to help against this defense. Texas Tech will keep this game extremely close, but I don't see them having enough explosive plays to win the game. I've got the Mountaineers covering the spread, winning 27-21.
Over/Under: 54
3 star play on the over: I know Texas Tech is known as a team that scores a bunch of points, but West Virginia's defense isn't going to let that happen. On the flip side, I don't think the Mountaineers light it up on offense either just based off of what we have seen thus far. Doege will have at least one turnover and it will take a while before those guys to get in their groove in the passing game. The under looks like a real solid play here and that has been the theme with West Virginia games. Seven of the last nine have went under, including 4 of their last six on the road and 7 of their last 8 in Big 12 play.
Our picks vs spread: 2-2 (Thanks to Pooka for messing that up)
Our picks vs over/under: 4-0
