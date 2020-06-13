Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jarret Doege In 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to quarterback Jarret Doege.

The quarterback situation in 2019 was one that was hard to watch for West Virginia fans. Austin Kendall struggled for much of the year, which ultimately led to the changing of the guard by handing the keys of the offense to Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege.

In four games last year, Doege tossed for 818 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes. At times, he looked just like the spark plug that the Mountaineers needed offensively. He had a good feel for the pocket, had great footwork, and led his receivers to open areas of the field. However, just like any other gunslinging quarterback, he got himself in trouble trying to make too much happen and force some throws here and there. To say he played at an extremely high level would be a stretch of the imagination, but he does possess a lot of the qualities you want in a quarterback.

Come August, Doege and Kendall will enter a heated quarterback competition. I do expect Doege to win the job, but Neal Brown likes Kendall a lot and since he battled injuries and a youthful offense a season ago, he will afford him the opportunity to win the job as he should. At the end of the day, Doege gives West Virginia the best chance to win, which is why I think he'll earn the starting spot.

Stellar

For a stellar season, Doege lifts this team well beyond its preseason expectations and maybe even has the Mountaineers in the top three or four of the conference by seasons end.

Standard

This would see Doege take a slight step in the right direction, but not enough to be considered stellar. Progress is being made, but reaching stardom isn't quite there this season. Leading the team to about seven wins would qualify for a standard season for him.

Subpar

The worst case scenario for Doege is losing the trust of the coaching staff. He either loses the job to Kendall during fall camp or has major struggles after a few weeks as the starter, ultimately leading to a switch at quarterback.

My projected stats for Doege: 237/385 61.5% 26 TD, 10 INT.

