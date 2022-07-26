Stills and Woods Named to the Nagurski Watch List
On Tuesday, West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods and defensive lineman Dante Still were selected to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy List.
Woods tallied 31 tackles, including 22 solo stops, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 2021 while earning Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week and WVU Defensive Player of the Week: TCU.
Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2022 trophy on Nov. 16 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.
2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
DE Praise Amaewhule, UTEP
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
CB Clark Phillips, Utah
LB Darren Anders, Bowling Green
S Tanner Ingle, N.C. State
LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
CB Joey Porter, Penn State
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
S Quindell Johnson, Memphis
CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
S Jordan Battle, Alabama
LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
CB Steven Jones Jr., App State
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
LB Vince Sanford, Air Force
S CJ Brown, NIU DT
Calijah Kancey, Pitt
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
LB Andre Carter, Army
S Antavioius Lane, Georgia State
S JL Skinner, Boise State
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
S Grayson Cash, UAB
LB Carlton Martial, Troy
LB Nolan Smith, Georgia
S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DE Brock Martin, Oklahoma State
DE Javon Solomon, Troy
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU
DE Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
LB Omar Speights, Oregon State
LB KD Davis, North Texas
LB Caden McDonald, San Diego State
DE Josiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
DE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
LB Dillon Doyle, Baylor
S Patrick McMorris, San Diego State
DE Ron Stone Jr., Washington State
DE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
CB Riley Moss, Iowa
CB D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina
CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DE Myles Murphy, Clemson
DT Junior Tafuna, Utah
DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina
DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
LB Antonio Grier, USF
DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State
LB Drake Thomas, N.C. State
DE Derick, Hall, Auburn
DE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
LB Henry To'oto'o, Alabama
LB Kyle Harmon, San Jose State
DE Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
LB Payton Wilgar, BYU
S Xavier Henderson, Michigan State
S Gervarrius Owens, Houston
S Evan Williams, Fresno State
LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
LB Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati
S Divaad Wilson, UCF
S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA
DE Jamal Hines, Toledo
LB James Patterson, Buffalo
CB Charles Woods, West Virginia
CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
