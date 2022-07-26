Stills and Woods Named to the Nagurski Watch List

On Tuesday, West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods and defensive lineman Dante Still were selected to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy List.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Charles Woods (29) dives to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Woods tallied 31 tackles, including 22 solo stops, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 2021 while earning Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week and WVU Defensive Player of the Week: TCU.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2022 trophy on Nov. 16 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

DE Praise Amaewhule, UTEP

DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

CB Clark Phillips, Utah

LB Darren Anders, Bowling Green

S Tanner Ingle, N.C. State

LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

CB Joey Porter, Penn State

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

S Quindell Johnson, Memphis

CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

S Jordan Battle, Alabama

LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

CB Steven Jones Jr., App State

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

LB Vince Sanford, Air Force

S CJ Brown, NIU DT

Calijah Kancey, Pitt

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

LB Andre Carter, Army

S Antavioius Lane, Georgia State

S JL Skinner, Boise State

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

S Grayson Cash, UAB

LB Carlton Martial, Troy

LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DE Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

DE Javon Solomon, Troy

DT Elijah Chatman, SMU

DE Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

LB Omar Speights, Oregon State

LB KD Davis, North Texas

LB Caden McDonald, San Diego State

DE Josiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

DE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

LB Dillon Doyle, Baylor

S Patrick McMorris, San Diego State

DE Ron Stone Jr., Washington State

DE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

CB Riley Moss, Iowa

CB D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

DT Junior Tafuna, Utah

DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina

DT Leonard Taylor, Miami

LB Antonio Grier, USF

DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State

LB Drake Thomas, N.C. State

DE Derick, Hall, Auburn

DE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

LB Henry To'oto'o, Alabama

LB Kyle Harmon, San Jose State

DE Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

LB Payton Wilgar, BYU

S Xavier Henderson, Michigan State

S Gervarrius Owens, Houston

S Evan Williams, Fresno State

LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

LB Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati

S Divaad Wilson, UCF

S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA

DE Jamal Hines, Toledo

LB James Patterson, Buffalo

CB Charles Woods, West Virginia

CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly