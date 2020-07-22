Stills Brothers on Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Watch Lists

The Football Writers Association of America announced West Virginia University Football defensive linemen Darius and Dante Stills were named to the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Watch Lists Tuesday afternoon.

The Outland Trophy, selected by the FWAA, is given to the top interior lineman in the nation. The Bronko Nagurski Award, selected by the FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, is given to the top defensive player in the nation.

The 2020 preseason honors continue to stack up for Darius Stills following a season which he racked up 47 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss and his seven sacks ranked second in the Big 12 Conference earning 2019 All-Big 12 first-team honors.

Darius was also recently named to the Lott Trophy Award watch list, along with being named All-Big 12 first-team by Athlon Sports’, Lindy’s, and Phil Steele. He was also named third-team All-American by Phil Steele.

Dante has continued to accumulate 2020 preseason accolades being named to the 2020 Street & Smith’s Preseason All-Big 12 First Team and Athlon Sports’ and Phil Steele’s second teams.

Dante earned 2019 All-Big 12 Conference Second Team selection after finishing with 24 tackles, tied for a team-leading seven sacks with his brother, Darius, and was second on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss.

The winner of the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy presented by LendingTree as the National Defensive Player of the Year will be chosen from those five finalists and the recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December.

