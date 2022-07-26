Stills Named to the Outland Trophy Watch List
On Tuesday, West Virginia University defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the 2022 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.
Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection. The Fairmont, WV native has appeared in 47 games throughout his Mountaineer career, tallying 111 tackles, including 43.5 tackles for a loss and 19 sacks.
The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 8. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 11, 2023.
2022 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List
C Steve Avila, TCU
G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana
G Lokahi Pauole, UCF
G Clark Barrington, BYU
OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
OT Nolan Potter Jr., NIU
DT Kyon Barrs, Arizona
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
C Jake Renfro, Cincinnati
G T.J. Bass, Oregon
OT Cooper Hodges, App State
G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
G Brendan Schlittler, Liberty
OT Connor Bishop, Army
DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo
C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
G Marco Brewer, Oregon State
OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State
G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OT Everett Smalley, Air Force
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
G Caleb Chandler, Louisville
OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OT Cole Spencer, Texas Tech
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU
C Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OT Austin Stidham, Troy
DT Will Choloh, Troy
OT Quantavious Leslie, WKU
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
C Eli Cox, Kentucky
G Josh Lugg, Notre Dame
C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
OT Braeden Daniels, Utah
G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
C Malik Sumter, Georgia State
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
C Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
DT Junior Tafuna, Utah
DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
DT Scott Matlock, Boise State
DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
C Trevor Downing, Iowa State
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson
OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB
DT Cory Durden, N.C. State
C Manase Mose, North Texas
OT Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
DT Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina
OT O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State
DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DT Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
OT Zion Nelson, Miami
C Alama Uluave, San Diego State
G Warren Ericson, Georgia
C Drake Nugent, Stanford
G Andrew Vorhees, USC
OT Alfred Edwards, Utah State
OT Dylan O'Quinn, Cincinnati
OT Carter Warren, Pitt
C Alex Forsyth, Oregon
OT John Ojukwu, Boise State
DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo
OT Blake Freeland, BYU
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OT Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina
OT Aaron Frost, Nevada
OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois
G Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State
C Jacob Gall, Baylor
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
OT Connor Galvin, Baylor
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
