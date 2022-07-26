Stills Named to the Outland Trophy Watch List

On Tuesday, West Virginia University defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the 2022 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection. The Fairmont, WV native has appeared in 47 games throughout his Mountaineer career, tallying 111 tackles, including 43.5 tackles for a loss and 19 sacks.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 8. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 11, 2023.

2022 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List

C Steve Avila, TCU

G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana

G Lokahi Pauole, UCF

G Clark Barrington, BYU

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

OT Nolan Potter Jr., NIU

DT Kyon Barrs, Arizona

C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

C Jake Renfro, Cincinnati

G T.J. Bass, Oregon

OT Cooper Hodges, App State

G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

G Brendan Schlittler, Liberty

OT Connor Bishop, Army

DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

G Marco Brewer, Oregon State

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State

G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OT Everett Smalley, Air Force

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

G Caleb Chandler, Louisville

OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OT Cole Spencer, Texas Tech

DT Elijah Chatman, SMU

C Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OT Austin Stidham, Troy

DT Will Choloh, Troy

OT Quantavious Leslie, WKU

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

C Eli Cox, Kentucky

G Josh Lugg, Notre Dame

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

OT Braeden Daniels, Utah

G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

C Malik Sumter, Georgia State

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

C Ahofitu Maka, UTSA

DT Junior Tafuna, Utah

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

DT Scott Matlock, Boise State

DT Leonard Taylor, Miami

C Trevor Downing, Iowa State

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson

OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB

DT Cory Durden, N.C. State

C Manase Mose, North Texas

OT Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

DT Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina

OT O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State

DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DT Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

OT Zion Nelson, Miami

C Alama Uluave, San Diego State

G Warren Ericson, Georgia

C Drake Nugent, Stanford

G Andrew Vorhees, USC

OT Alfred Edwards, Utah State

OT Dylan O'Quinn, Cincinnati

OT Carter Warren, Pitt

C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

OT John Ojukwu, Boise State

DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OT Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina

OT Aaron Frost, Nevada

OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois

G Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State

C Jacob Gall, Baylor

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

OT Connor Galvin, Baylor

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly