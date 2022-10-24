Straw Earns Special Teams Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the week awards with West Virginia punter Oliver Straw earning Special Teams Player of the Week.

Straw averaged 46.6 yards on five punts in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, including a season long of 63 yards and pinned the Red Raiders inside the 20.

Oklahoma State quarterback back Spencer Sanders grabbed Offensive Player of the Week while OSU safety Jason Taylor II was tabbed the weeks Defensive Player of the Week and Texas Tech QB Behren Morton was named Newcomer of the Week.

