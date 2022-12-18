Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado

Former West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on social media he is committed to the University of Colorado and newly hired football head coach Deion Sanders.

Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending his freshman year at East Carolina University as a redshirt, then went to Copiah-Lincoln CC for a season. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.

