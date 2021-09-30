Taijh Alston Name to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston recognized as one of the top defensive ends in the country

On Thursday, West Virginia University defensive lineman Taijh Alston was named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List.

Alston has 13 tackles through the first four games of the season, including 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (Freshman through Senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be Defensive End.

2021 Tend Hendricks Award Watch List

Taijh Alston – West Virginia

Praise Amaewhule – Utep

Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Kansas

Amare’ Barno – Virginia Tech

Thomas Booker – Stanford

Big Kat Bryant – Central Florida

Zachary Carter – Florida

Brenton Cox - Florida

Arnold Ebiketie – Penn State

Kingsbury Enagbare – S. Carolina

Ali Fayad – Western Michigan

Viliami Fehoko – San Jose State

Ali Gaye - Lsu

Derick Hall - Auburn

Cade Hall – San Jose State

Zach Harrison – Ohio State

Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

Shane Irwin – Boise State

Drake Jackson – Usc

Trajan Jeffcoat – Missouri

Richard Jibunor – Troy

Jermaine Johnson – Florida State

Tyler Johnson – Arizona State

Cody Roscoe - Syracuse

George Karlaftis - Purdue

Demarvin Leal – Texas A&M

Boye Mafe - Minnesota

Ochaun Mathis – Tcu

Phidarian Mathis – Alabama

Will Mcdonald Iv – Iowa State

Myles Murphy - Clemson

Bj Ojulari – Lsu

Scott Patchan – Colorado State

Taylor Riggins – Buffalo

Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati

Ty Shelby – Louisiana Monroe

Tyreke Smith – Ohio State

Javon Solomon – Troy

Demetrius Taylor – Appalachian St.

Kayvon Thibodeaux – Oregon

Xavier Thomas - Clemson

Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma

Zach Vanvalkenburg – Iowa

Sam Williams – Ole Miss

Tavion Woodard – Ball State

Previous Hendricks Award winners

2002 - Terrell Suggs (Arizona State)*

2003 - David Pollack (Georgia)*

2004 - David Pollack (Georgia)*

2005 - Elvis Dumerville (Louisville)*

2006 - LaMarr Woodley (Michigan)*

2007 - Chris Long (Virginia)*

2008 - Brian Orakpo (Texas)*

2009 - Jerry Hughes (TCU)*

2010 - Da'Quan Bowers (Clemson)*

2011 - Whitney Mercilus (Illinois)*

2012 - Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina)*

2013 - Jackson Jeffcoat (Texas)

2014 - Nate Orchard (Utah)

2015 - Carl Nassib (Penn State)

2016 - Jonathan Allen* (Alabama)

2017 - Bradley Chubb* (N.C. State)

2018 - Clelin Ferrell* (Clemson)

2019 - Chase Young* (Ohio State)

2020 - NO AWARD PRESENTED

* First round pick in the National Football League draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly