Taijh Alston Name to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

On Thursday, West Virginia University defensive lineman Taijh Alston was named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List.
Alston has 13 tackles through the first four games of the season, including 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (Freshman through Senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be Defensive End.
2021 Tend Hendricks Award Watch List
Taijh Alston – West Virginia
Praise Amaewhule – Utep
Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Kansas
Amare’ Barno – Virginia Tech
Thomas Booker – Stanford
Big Kat Bryant – Central Florida
Zachary Carter – Florida
Brenton Cox - Florida
Arnold Ebiketie – Penn State
Kingsbury Enagbare – S. Carolina
Ali Fayad – Western Michigan
Viliami Fehoko – San Jose State
Ali Gaye - Lsu
Derick Hall - Auburn
Cade Hall – San Jose State
Zach Harrison – Ohio State
Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan
Shane Irwin – Boise State
Drake Jackson – Usc
Trajan Jeffcoat – Missouri
Richard Jibunor – Troy
Jermaine Johnson – Florida State
Tyler Johnson – Arizona State
Cody Roscoe - Syracuse
George Karlaftis - Purdue
Demarvin Leal – Texas A&M
Boye Mafe - Minnesota
Ochaun Mathis – Tcu
Phidarian Mathis – Alabama
Will Mcdonald Iv – Iowa State
Myles Murphy - Clemson
Bj Ojulari – Lsu
Scott Patchan – Colorado State
Taylor Riggins – Buffalo
Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
Ty Shelby – Louisiana Monroe
Tyreke Smith – Ohio State
Javon Solomon – Troy
Demetrius Taylor – Appalachian St.
Kayvon Thibodeaux – Oregon
Xavier Thomas - Clemson
Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma
Zach Vanvalkenburg – Iowa
Sam Williams – Ole Miss
Tavion Woodard – Ball State
Previous Hendricks Award winners
2002 - Terrell Suggs (Arizona State)*
2003 - David Pollack (Georgia)*
2004 - David Pollack (Georgia)*
2005 - Elvis Dumerville (Louisville)*
2006 - LaMarr Woodley (Michigan)*
2007 - Chris Long (Virginia)*
2008 - Brian Orakpo (Texas)*
2009 - Jerry Hughes (TCU)*
2010 - Da'Quan Bowers (Clemson)*
2011 - Whitney Mercilus (Illinois)*
2012 - Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina)*
2013 - Jackson Jeffcoat (Texas)
2014 - Nate Orchard (Utah)
2015 - Carl Nassib (Penn State)
2016 - Jonathan Allen* (Alabama)
2017 - Bradley Chubb* (N.C. State)
2018 - Clelin Ferrell* (Clemson)
2019 - Chase Young* (Ohio State)
2020 - NO AWARD PRESENTED
* First round pick in the National Football League draft.
