TCU's Running Back Situation Goes From Bad to Worse Before WVU Game

The West Virginia defense has played horrendous football over the past month, and they would be the first ones to tell you that.

A couple of weeks ago, Arizona was down a handful of their top wide receivers, including their No. 1 target Tre Spivey, yet it did not matter whatsoever. Isaiah Mizell had a massive day, and the Wildcats still threw all over the Mountaineers, racking up 341 yards through the air.

Today will be a somewhat similar situation for the Mountaineers' defense as they will be facing a depleted TCU backfield. The difference here? TCU hasn't been able to run the ball all year, and now they have to try to find some answers with two of their top three backs likely out. Third-stringer Landon Walker was ruled out earlier in the week, and now starter Jeremy Payne has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

Payne is really the only running back that the Horned Frogs have used to this point. He's accounted for 54% of the carries at running back, logging 88 carries for 429 yards and two touchdowns. The next most utilized back is Jon Denman, who has 29 carries for 90 yards on the season, and in 79 career carries, he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.

The Frogs also don't have the luxury that West Virginia has of a mobile quarterback who can make things happen with his legs. Jaden Craig can move around a little bit, but is similar to Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who is not really someone looking to run.

The lack of a run game has really hurt the Frogs in the throw game because teams have been able to make them one-dimensional and really get after Craig. TCU's pass protection has been brutal at times this season and, through six games, has allowed 17 sacks, which ranks 111th in the country.

For West Virginia to win its second straight game, they are going to have to shut down the run game and not allow a guy with 29 carries to put up big numbers. If they can do that, they will make TCU have to beat them through the air, and while the secondary has really struggled, it sure as heck beats not stopping the run and allowing them to gash you every which way possible.

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