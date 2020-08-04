MountaineerMaven
The Big 12 Conference Releases 2020 Football Schedule Format

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference announces that the Board of Directors has approved a nine conference game schedule with an additional non-conference home game for the 2020 season Monday night. 

According to the release by the Big 12 Conference, the start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated launch sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are scheduled before the beginning of league games.

West Virginia still has a non-conference opponent in Eastern Kentucky scheduled for September 12th at Mountaineer Field. Eastern Kentucky is still awaiting on the Ohio Valley Conferences' decision on the upcoming season.

Additionally, the new model also gives the Conference flexibility to move back the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game to December 12 or 19.

"I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors, and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a release by the Big 12 Conference. "We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."

