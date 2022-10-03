The Big 12 in the Top 25 - Week 6

The Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Poll released its week six Top 25 with Alabama taking the top spot followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson rounding out the top five.

The two polls mirror each other through the first 16 teams with the Coaches Poll giving Kansas the 17th spot while the AP gave it to TCU and placed Kansas at 19.

There are five Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the Coaches Top 25 while only four sit in the AP Top 25 with the Baylor Bears being the outlier, and the Oklahoma Sooners fall out of the ranking following consecutive losses.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 5-0, including dispatching preseason favorite Baylor on Saturday 36-25 and move up two spots to seventh, marking the highest ranked Big 12 member.

TCU also remains undefeated and cracked the top 25 after dismantling the Oklahoma Sooners 55-24 and sit 17th in the AP and 18th and the coaches.

The Kansas Jayhawks have quickly positioned themselves as Big 12 contenders in the early portion of the college football season and have finally cracked the top 25 - voted 17th in the coaches poll and 19th in the AP Poll.

Kansas State moved up five spots in the AP Poll to No. 20 and re-entered the coaches poll to 20th after the Wildcats handled Texas Tech 37-28.

Baylor stumbled out of the AP after suffering its second loss of the season over the weekend (BYU, Oklahoma State) but remained in the coaches poll at 22nd.

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Ohio State 5-0

4. Michigan 5-0

5. Clemson 5-0

6. USC 5-0

7. Oklahoma State 4-0

8. Tennessee 4-0

9. Ole Miss 5-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. Utah 4-1

12. Oregon 4-1

13. Kentucky 4-1

14. NC State 4-1

15. Wake Forest 4-1

16. BYU 4-1

17. TCU 4-0

18. UCLA 5-0

19. Kansas 5-0

20. Kansas State 4-1

21. Washington 4-1

22. Syracuse 5-0

23. Mississippi State 4-1

24. Cincinnati 4-1

25. LSU 4-1

Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Ohio State 5-0

4. Michigan 5-0

5. Clemson 5-0

6. USC 5-0

7. Oklahoma State 4-0

8. Tennessee 4-0

9. Ole Miss 5-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. Utah 4-1

12. Oregon 4-1

13. Kentucky 4-1

14. NC State 4-1

15. Wake Forest 4-1

16. BYU 4-1

17. Kansas 5-0

18. TCU 4-0

19. UCLA 5-0

20. Kansas State 4-1

21. Syracuse 5-0

22. Baylor 3-2

23. Mississippi State 4-1

24. Washington 4-1

25. Arkansas 3-2

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140, LSU 89, Florida State 74, Florida 41, Washington State 38, Maryland 37, James Madison 30, Minnesota 23, Texas 22, Air Force 20, Texas A&M 20, Oklahoma 19, Coastal Carolina 11, Purdue 10, North Carolina 9, Tulane 6, Notre Dame 5, Illinois 3, UCF 2, Pittsburgh 1, Duke 1

