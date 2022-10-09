The Big 12 in the Top 25 - Week 7

The Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Poll released its week seven Top 25's. The AP shuffled its top eight while the Coaches Poll kept its top 10 intact with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the top five.

Meanwhile, Georgia takes over the number one ranking in the AP Poll followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan round out the top five. Tennessee moved up two spots to knock USC and Oklahoma State back a spot to seventh and eighth, respectively.

Five Big 12 Conference members are ranked in both polls this week with Texas breaking into the top 25, ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll and 24th in the Coaches Poll after throttling Oklahoma 49-0.

Oklahoma State dropped to eighth in the AP poll but held at seventh and the Coaches Poll and remain the highest ranked Big 12 Conference team.

TCU moved up four spots in the AP poll to 13th and three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 14 after handing the Kansas Jayhawks their first loss of the season but the Jayhawks held firm at No. 19 in the AP Poll while dropping three spots to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.

Kansas State advanced to No. 17 in the AP Poll following a tough 10-9 win over Iowa State on the road, and was rewarded in the Coaches Poll, moving up four spots in the Coaches Poll to 16.

AP Poll

1. Georgia 6-0

2. Ohio State 6-0

3. Alabama 6-0

4. Clemson 6-0

5. Michigan 6-0

6. Tennessee 5-0

7. USC 6-0

8. Oklahoma State 5-0

9. Ole Miss 5-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. UCLA 6-0

12. Oregon 5-1

13. TCU 5-0

14. Wake Forest 5-1

15. N.C. State 5-1

16. Mississippi State 5-1

17. Kansas State 5-1

18. Syracuse 5-0

19. Kansas 5-1

20. Utah 4-2

21. Cincinnati 5-1

t-22. Texas 4-2

t-22. Kentucky 4-2

24. Illinois 5-1

25. James Madison 5-0

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 6-0

2. Georgia 6-0

3. Ohio State 6-0

4. Michigan 6-0

5. Clemson 6-0

6. USC 6-0

7. Oklahoma State 5-0

8. Tennessee 5-0

9. Ole Miss 6-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. Oregon 5-1

12. UCLA 6-0

13. N.C. State 5-1

14. Wake Forest 5-1

15. TCU 5-0

16. Kansas State 5-1

17. Mississippi State 5-1

18. Syracuse 5-0

19. Utah 4-2

20. Kansas 5-1

21. Cincinnati 5-1

22. Kentucky 4-2

23. Baylor 3-2

24. Texas 4-2

25. UNC 5-1

Others receiving votes: BYU 82, Illinois 77, James Madison 70, Coastal Carolina 55, Florida 52, Tulane 32, South Carolina 21, Minnesota 14, Notre Dame 13, UCF 10, Maryland 8, Purdue 7, Washington State 7, Washington 7, Texas A&M 7, Liberty 5, LSU 5, Florida State 4, Pittsburgh 2, San José State 1

