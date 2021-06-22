The CFP 12 Team Playoff Proposal Moves Forward

Nearly two weeks ago, a sub-group of the College Football Playoff’s (CFP) management committee presented a proposal to change the current four-team format to a 12-team event. The working group was appointed by their management committee colleagues and met over a two-year period to discuss possible new formats.

Last week, it met the approval of the management committee, and today, the 12-team college football playoff format moves on to the next stage - reviewing the matter with other entities - after the CFP board of managers heard the presentation. Chairman and Mississippi State University President, Mark Keenum released a statement.

“The College Football Playoff (CFP) board of managers today heard a presentation from a working group appointed to look into the possibility of expanding the College Football Playoff. It was an excellent presentation and on behalf of the board, I am grateful to the four members who spent two years discussing this important issue and arriving at its recommendation for a 12-team playoff.

“The four-team playoff has been a great success and I’m confident it will remain a success. Nevertheless, it is our responsibility to explore options to make it even better by increasing the number of schools that participate in it.

“Having heard the presentation made today by the working group, along with the management committee that joined us for today’s meeting, the board has authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter. These include many people on our campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors. Their opinions are important, and we want to hear them.

“We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal.

“This too will happen during this summer study period. Having given the management committee, the charge to look into expansion, it is our duty to take their good work and ascertain whether it is feasible based on the feedback we receive. I caution observers of our process not to rush to conclusions about what this board may decide. The working group has presented us a thorough and thoughtful proposal. There is more work to do, more listening to do and more information needed before we can make a decision.

“We look forward to hearing more and learning more in time for our next meeting in September.”

Members of the CFP Board of Managers (University Presidents)

Eric Barron – Penn State

Rodney Bennett – Southern Mississippi

Jim Clements – Clemson

Gordon Gee – West Virginia

Jack Hawkins – Troy

Rev. John Jenkins – Notre Dame

Mark Keenum (chair) – Mississippi State

Kirk Schulz – Washington State

Satish Tripathi – Buffalo

Gerald Turner – SMU)

Keith Whitfield – UNLV

The CFP Management Committee Members (Conference Commissioners)

Mike Aresco - American Athletic Conference

Bob Bowlsby - Big 12 Conference

Keith Gill - Sun Belt Conference

Judy MacLeod - Conference USA

Jim Phillips - Atlantic Coast Conference

Greg Sankey - Southeastern Conference

Larry Scott - Pacific-12 Conference

Jon Steinbrecher - Mid-American Conference

Jack Swarbrick - Notre Dame

Craig Thompson - Mountain West Conference

Kevin Warren - Big Ten Conference.

