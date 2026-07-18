The WVU All-Hype Team: Which Players Have the Biggest Buzz?

As we enter the back half of July, you’ll start to hear more about the names who could make a big impact for the Mountaineers this fall. There are a handful, however, that have been generating a ton of buzz inside the building throughout the off-season and are expected to be a massive part of this team's success.

Here are the seven names that I hear about the most.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff are thrilled with how quickly Hawkins has picked up the offense and taken control of this crew. He is everything that they had hoped for and then some. It won’t take very long for folks to realize how truly special a talent Hawkins is, as he will be able to put up big numbers in the first two weeks of the season, establishing some rhythm before his first true test against Virginia, where he can turn some heads nationally.

RB Cam Cook

The Jacksonville State transfer is ready to prove that what he did last season, leading the nation in rushing, was not a fluke, and that he can do it at the Power Four level as well. We all knew about his ability to run the football, but I’ve heard nothing but great things about his pass protection and pass catching, making him a complete back. He will, without a doubt, put up big numbers this fall and be the straw that stirs this drink.

LG Nick Krahe

Krahe did a fine job in his first year as a full-time starter and was probably the team’s most consistent player up front. Rick Trickett believes he has a better future at guard, and I can’t say that I disagree. Who the hell would disagree with Trickett, anyway? Not only does it give WVU more athleticism on the inside, but it also gives them their five best linemen on the field with Kevin Brown and Carsten Casady at tackle.

EDGE Harper Holloman

Holloman had a fantastic spring, and according to the staff, was their best pass rusher. He got after the passer a bunch last year at Western Kentucky and should have more success in bringing the quarterback to the ground this year with a little more help up front, as well as some help from the scheme.

DL Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

Expectations for Durham-Campbell are high internally. They need him to be an all-conference caliber player to help make up for the lack of experience and production from the rest of the defensive line group. The good thing is that they feel he is on track to become exactly what they need.

S Andrew Powdrell

I think if you asked the West Virginia coaching staff, who the biggest surprise was coming out of spring ball, Powdrell would have been a very popular answer. They liked what they saw from his UNLV tape, but are now head over heels for him after seeing him activated in this defense. He is, without question, one of the fastest players on the entire team, yet he can play the game in a physical manner as well.

CB Chams Diagne

Diagne has seemingly cemented himself as the team‘s No. 1 cornerback heading into fall camp. He only has one year of legit playing time under his belt, so this is a bit of a high-upside play by the coaching staff, and the early returns have been positive. The length certainly helps give WVU more of a chance to compete on those deep ball throws that they were consistently beaten on a year ago.