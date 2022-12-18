Skip to main content

Tony Gibson Gets a New Contract

The Man from Van gets a well-deserved contract extension.

Former West Virginia defenisve coordinator Tony Gibson has had a solid run as the defensive play-caller at North Carolina State and because of it, he has been awarded a three-year contract that will make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the ACC at roughly $1.3 million per year, according to multiple reports.

The Van, West Virginia native spent a number of years on the coaching staffs of Rich Rodriguez and Dana Holgorsen at WVU. Once Holgorsen took the Houston job, Gibson interviewed for the head coaching gig at WVU, but did not make the final round of interviews. Neal Brown elected to bring in his own assistants with him from Troy and did not keep Gibson or any other members of Holgorsen's staff. 

Gibson initially joined NC State as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2019 before being promoted to DC in 2020. This season, NC State ranked 20th in total defense (325.7 ypg), 15th in third down defense (31%), 11th in rushing defense (102.8 ypg), and 14th in scoring defense (19.4 ppg).

