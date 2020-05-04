Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 10 Brandon Yates

The Mountaineers had a rough 2019 season, much in part due to the struggles of the offensive line. Pass protection was pretty solid for the most part, but it was the lack of push in the run game that really stalled the West Virginia offense.

With Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline having graduated, the Mountaineers will be on the search for two new starting offensive tackles. Offensive line coach Matt Moore has plenty of options to fill those two spots, but there is one name that is sticking out in particular - Brandon Yates.

Since the day he landed on campus, this coaching staff has thrown some high praise around even stating that he would be a big part in the team's future. Yates played multiple spots among the offensive line in high school, but really excelled at tackle. He has clean pass protection skills and really solid footwork, which will help him lock up a starting spot come this fall.

Brown recently stated that Yates will be competing for the starting left tackle spot alongside Junior Uzebu.

Do you think Brandon Yates is the next great offensive tackle at West Virginia? Who do you think will check in at No. 9 on our breakout players list for tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

