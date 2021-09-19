Top 25 AP Poll - Week 4

On Sunday, the Associated Press released its top 25 college football rankings for week four.

The Big 12 Conference added another within the top 25, with Kansas State coming in at 25. Oklahoma dropped a spot to No. 4 after the Sooners lackluster performance against Nebraska, and Iowa State remained at No. 14.

West Virginia garnered 14 votes after upsetting No. 15 Virginia Tech while the Hokies dropped out of the top 25.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama 3-0

2. Georgia 3-0

3. Oregon 3-0

4. Oklahoma 3-0

5. Iowa 3-0

6. Penn State 3-0

7. Texas A&M 3-0

8. Cincinnati 3-0

9. Clemson 2-1

10. Ohio State 2-1

11. Florida 2-1

12. Notre Dame 3-0

13. Ole Miss 3-0

14. Iowa State 2-1

15. BYU 3-0

16. Arkansas 3-0

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0

18. Wisconsin 1-1

19. Michigan 3-0

20. Michigan State 3-0

21. North Carolina 2-1

22. Fresno State 3-1

23. Auburn 2-1

24. UCLA 2-1

25. Kansas State 3-0

Others receiving votes:

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

