September 13, 2021
Top 25 Coaches Poll - Week 3

The Big 12 Conference has three teams ranked inside the top 25
On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released the top 25 rankings for week three. 

Three Big 12 Conference teams are remained ranked in the top 25, with Oklahoma moving up a spot to third, Iowa State sliding down to No. 14 after losing to in-state rival Iowa, and Oklahoma State bumped up a spot to No. 22. 

West Virginia's next opponent, Virginia Tech, is sitting at No. 15

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 2-0

2. Georgia 2-0

3. Oklahoma 2-0

4. Oregon 2-0

5. Texas A&M 2-0

6. Clemson 1-1

7. Iowa 2-0

8. Cincinnati 2-0

9. Florida 2-0

10. Notre Dame 2-0

11. Ohio State 1-1

12. Penn State 2-0

13. UCLA 2-0

14. Iowa State 1-1

15. Virginia Tech 2-0

16. Ole Miss 2-0

17. Wisconsin 1-1

18. Coastal Carolina 2-0

19. North Carolina 1-1

20. Auburn 2-0

21. Arizona State 2-0

22. Oklahoma State 2-0

23. BYU 2-0

24. Arkansas 2-0

25. Michigan 2-0

Others Receiving Votes

Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.

