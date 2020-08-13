Trump: Play College Football!

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences made the decision to cancel fall sports for 2020, including the college football season.

Several reports began to surface last weekend that this could become a reality and that college football altogether could be "shut down". Despite the choices made by the Big Ten and Pac 12, the Big 12, SEC, and ACC have decided to "move forward" with the season, at least for the time being.

When rumors first started to float around of a potential cancelation, players and coaches all across the country began using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to try and save the season. Even President Donald Trump sent out a tweet in support of playing college football this fall.

The Big 12 released a revised schedule on Wednesday and although they plan on playing the season, operations could be shut down at any minute. The Big Ten released their revised schedule and then six days later, called off the season.

So with that being said, college football isn't safe yet. The biggest challenge is going to be the players taking the safety measures seriously and not going to areas of large gatherings where the virus could easily be contracted. Also, if cases surge across the country between now and week one, you can almost guarantee the season will be shut down. As bad as we want to have a college football season, the health and well-being of the players and coaches comes first. If it is deemed unsafe to play, then the right call has to be made.

Do you think college football should be played this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

