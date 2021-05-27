TV and Kickoff Times Released for WVU Football Non-Conference Games

Big 12 Conference announces TV and broadcasting for the first three games of the 2021 West Virginia football season

On Thursday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the times and broadcasting for the first three football football games of the 2021 regular season as announced by the Big Ten and Big 12 Conference offices.

West Virginia’s season opener at Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., ET.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Long Island on Saturday, Sept. 11 will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 5 p.m., ET.

On Sept. 18, the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech will be televised on FS1 at noon, ET.

