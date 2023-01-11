Two Former Mountaineers Commit to Liberty

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White and receiver Reese Smith announced on Twitter their commitment to Liberty University on Tuesday night.

White made three starts in four appearances last season and was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, with all three starts coming in 2022, seeing action at both guard positions, right tackle and center.

Smith caught 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown last season and finished his Mountaineer career with 42 receptions for 457 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly