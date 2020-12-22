Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Tykee Smith and Dante Stills Earn PFF All-American Honors

West Virginia DB Tykee Smith and DL Dante Stills receive Pro Football Focus All-American Honors
On Monday, Pro Football Focus released their 2020 College Football All-American Team that included West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith and defensive lineman Dante Stills. Smith earned First-Team status at the Flex D position while Stills earned Honorable Mention as an interior defensive lineman.

Dante Stills received led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 8.5 and led the defensive line group with 31 tackles on the season. The Fairmont, WV native had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in eight of West Virginia's nine games this season. 

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) rushes Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (15) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Tykee Smith tied with safety Alonzo Addae for a team-leading two interceptions and tied for second on the team in tackles (61). Smith also tallied eight tackles for a loss and was one of PFF's top-graded defensive backs in the country. He had a season-high nine tackles for TCU and twice had two tackles for a loss versus Kansas and Texas Tech.

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Stills and Smith will have the opportunity to add to their season stats as the West Virginia Mountaineers will head to Memphis, TN, to take on the Army Black Knights in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

