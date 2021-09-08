UCF and Cincy Officially Apply to the Big 12

On Wednesday, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Central Florida officially submitted their applications to join the Big 12 Conference according to multiple reports.

The Big 12 is expected to officially accept memberships from Cincinnati and Central Florida along with the University of Houston and Bringham Young University on Friday, according to The Athletic. However, Houston and BYU have not yet applied but are expected to before Friday.

Cincinnati and Central Florida have combined for the last three out of four AAC titles. The Bearcats took the 2020 championship over Tulsa 27-24 before taking the Georgia Bulldogs down the wire in the Peach Bowl. Central Florida took the 2017 and '18 titles.

The moves come after Oklahoma and Texas announced in June they were heading to the SEC in 2025. While speculations arose on what would happen to the remaining eight Big 12 members, the Big Ten, Pac 12, and ACC conferences formed an alliance before announcing they will not look into expansion in the immediate future.

Last week, the Big 12 presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors came together and committed to further strengthening the conference.

“The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the conference.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly